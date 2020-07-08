 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Hawaiian Haze Vape Cartridge - 1 Gram • 54.9% Total Cannabinoids
Sativa

Hawaiian Haze Vape Cartridge - 1 Gram • 54.9% Total Cannabinoids

by Tweedle Farms

Write a review
Tweedle Farms Concentrates Cartridges Hawaiian Haze Vape Cartridge - 1 Gram • 54.9% Total Cannabinoids

$45.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cannabinoid Content: 38.7% CBD, 7.2% CBC, 4.9% CBN, 2% CBG, 1.6% CBDv Type: Hybrid Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, a-Pinene, Limonene Flavor: Fresh, bright, and sour plant matter. Creamy citrus rind and sharp pine on the exhale. General: Our cartridges are made with premium-quality crystal-resistant distillate and pure hemp-derived terpenes. Nothing else. Plus, we use only the highest-quality PureCore hardware, which features a fully ceramic atomizer, so you can be confident that these are the cleanest, smoothest cartridges on the market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative, so it may be a good daytime medication. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience.

About this brand

Tweedle Farms Logo
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!