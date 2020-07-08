Original Rub 25mg
by CBD for Life
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$12.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our Bath Bombs are infused with 100mg of CBD as well as a variety of essential oils and moisturizing oils like avocado and hemp seed. Because your pores open when you soak in a warm bath, these products are a great way to absorb cannabinoids directly into your skin. Add to that the amazing aromatherapeutic properties of natural essential oils and you have a truly comforting combination. Ingredients: Hemp Seed Oil, Avocado Oil, Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Witch Hazel Astringent, Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract, Polysorbate 80, Mica, and a blend of essential oils Essential Oil Combinations: Lavender - Lavender, Ylang Ylang, Orange, Cedarwood
Be the first to review this product.