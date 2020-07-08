 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Lemongrass CBD Bath Bombs 100mg

Our Bath Bombs are infused with 100mg of CBD as well as a variety of essential oils and moisturizing oils like avocado and hemp seed. Because your pores open when you soak in a warm bath, these products are a great way to absorb cannabinoids directly into your skin. Add to that the amazing aromatherapeutic properties of natural essential oils and you have a truly comforting combination. Ingredients: Hemp Seed Oil, Avocado Oil, Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Witch Hazel Astringent, Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract, Polysorbate 80, Mica, and a blend of essential oils Essential Oil Combinations: Lemongrass - Lemongrass, Eucalyptus, Rosemary, Peppermint, Bergamot

For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!