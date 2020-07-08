Colors Cartridge - Blueberry - 500mg
by Evolab
0.5 grams
$49.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$45.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cannabinoid Content: 35.6% CBD, 7% CBC, 4.3% CBN, 1.3% CBG, 1.5% CBDv Type: Hybrid Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene Flavor: Earthy, piney, and full-bodied. On the exhale, notes of herbaceous cedar mix with savory citrus rind and a bit of caramelization. General: Our cartridges are made with premium-quality crystal-resistant distillate and pure hemp-derived terpenes. Nothing else. Plus, we use only the highest-quality PureCore hardware, which features a fully ceramic atomizer, so you can be confident that these are the cleanest, smoothest cartridges on the market.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.