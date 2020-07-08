 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Lifter Vape Cartridge - 1 Gram • 50.2% Total Cannabinoids
Hybrid

Lifter Vape Cartridge - 1 Gram • 50.2% Total Cannabinoids

by Tweedle Farms

Write a review
Tweedle Farms Concentrates Cartridges Lifter Vape Cartridge - 1 Gram • 50.2% Total Cannabinoids

$45.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cannabinoid Content: 35.6% CBD, 7% CBC, 4.3% CBN, 1.3% CBG, 1.5% CBDv Type: Hybrid Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene Flavor: Earthy, piney, and full-bodied. On the exhale, notes of herbaceous cedar mix with savory citrus rind and a bit of caramelization. General: Our cartridges are made with premium-quality crystal-resistant distillate and pure hemp-derived terpenes. Nothing else. Plus, we use only the highest-quality PureCore hardware, which features a fully ceramic atomizer, so you can be confident that these are the cleanest, smoothest cartridges on the market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

About this brand

Tweedle Farms Logo
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!