 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Merlot Vape Cartridge - 1 Gram • 54.4% Total Cannabinoids

Merlot Vape Cartridge - 1 Gram • 54.4% Total Cannabinoids

by Tweedle Farms

Write a review
Tweedle Farms Concentrates Cartridges Merlot Vape Cartridge - 1 Gram • 54.4% Total Cannabinoids

$45.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cannabinoid Content: 38.6% CBD, 6.9% CBC, 4.8% CBN, 1.9% CBG, 1.7% CBDv Type: Slightly Indica-dominant Hybrid Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene Flavor: Fresh, sour plant matter with a bit of bright, freshly ground peppercorn. Caramelized citrus and muddled mint on the exhale. General: Our cartridges are made with premium-quality crystal-resistant distillate and pure hemp-derived terpenes. Nothing else. Plus, we use only the highest-quality PureCore hardware, which features a fully ceramic atomizer, so you can be confident that these are the cleanest, smoothest cartridges on the market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Tweedle Farms Logo
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!