Colors Cartridge - Blueberry - 500mg
by Evolab
0.5 grams
$49.99
Cannabinoid Content: 38.6% CBD, 6.9% CBC, 4.8% CBN, 1.9% CBG, 1.7% CBDv Type: Slightly Indica-dominant Hybrid Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene Flavor: Fresh, sour plant matter with a bit of bright, freshly ground peppercorn. Caramelized citrus and muddled mint on the exhale. General: Our cartridges are made with premium-quality crystal-resistant distillate and pure hemp-derived terpenes. Nothing else. Plus, we use only the highest-quality PureCore hardware, which features a fully ceramic atomizer, so you can be confident that these are the cleanest, smoothest cartridges on the market.
