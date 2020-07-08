 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Multivitamin CBD Gummies • 300mg • Elderberry

Multivitamin CBD Gummies • 300mg • Elderberry

by Tweedle Farms

Multivitamin CBD Gummies • 300mg • Elderberry

$30.00MSRP

Each gummy contains 15mg of pure, hemp-derived CBD and a well-rounded combination of essential vitamins and minerals. They come in a pack of 20, which makes for a total of 300mg of cannabinoids as well as 11 vitamins and minerals. As always, our gummies have a non-detectable THC content. Plus, they are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any kind of artificial colors, artificial flavors, or any kind of genetically-modified ingredients! Because they are all-natural, the color will vary from gummy to gummy. Our multivitamin gummies have a truly incredible flavor and consistency. They're juicy, sweet, tart, and supple. Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Citric Acid, Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavors for Colors (Annatto, Elderberry Juice and Grape Juice Concentrate), Coconut Oil and Carnauba Wax.

For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!