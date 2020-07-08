Gorilla Glue Gelato Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Genetics: A 50/50 blend of Pineberry and White CBG Grown By: Tweedle Farms and BackPorch Farms Breeder: Oregon CBD Cannabinoid Content: 7.1% CBDa, 6.1% CBGa and .05% Δ9THC Type: Pineberry is an Indica-dominant hybrid and White CBG is a high-CBG hybrid. Dominant Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, a-Humulene These pre-rolls are made with 100% full-flower! NO SHAKE OR TRIM.
Coming from Oregon CBD, Pineberry is a cross of the famous Ringo’s Gift and Early Resin Berry. This strain takes a good amount of influence from both parents to produce a beneficial hemp strain with quality medicinal benefits. Buds offer sweet, fruit, and pine aromas, while the flavor is heavy on the pine and floral.