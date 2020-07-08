 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Pineberry + White CBG Pre-Roll - 1 gram • 7.1% CBDa & 6.1% CBGa

by Tweedle Farms

Tweedle Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Pineberry + White CBG Pre-Roll - 1 gram • 7.1% CBDa & 6.1% CBGa

About this product

Genetics: A 50/50 blend of Pineberry and White CBG Grown By: Tweedle Farms and BackPorch Farms Breeder: Oregon CBD Cannabinoid Content: 7.1% CBDa, 6.1% CBGa and .05% Δ9THC Type: Pineberry is an Indica-dominant hybrid and White CBG is a high-CBG hybrid. Dominant Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, a-Humulene These pre-rolls are made with 100% full-flower! NO SHAKE OR TRIM.

About this strain

Pineberry

Pineberry

Coming from Oregon CBD, Pineberry is a cross of the famous Ringo’s Gift and Early Resin Berry. This strain takes a good amount of influence from both parents to produce a beneficial hemp strain with quality medicinal benefits. Buds offer sweet, fruit, and pine aromas, while the flavor is heavy on the pine and floral.

 

About this brand

For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!