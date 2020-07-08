About this product

Genetics: Cannatonic x Afghan Skunk Grown By: OrcaSong Farms Breeder: Mr. Nice and Resin Seeds Cannabinoid Content: 11.23% CBDa & .01% Δ9THC Dominant Terpenes: β-Myrcene, cis-Nerolidol, β-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid Nose: Fresh, floral plant matter and a hint of orange rind. When broken up, the nose exudes notes of gas, pine, and something akin to a dank, humid orange grove. General: Sizable, brightly-colored flowers exhibiting an above-average density. Each one wrapped in wispy sugar leaves that range in color from pale lime green to bright purple. Peach-colored pistils tangle throughout the buds, adding another hue to the already pleasing color palette. A few points about this flower that are particularly noteworthy: first of all, it is not actually a "hemp" strain. Remedy is a classic high-CBD cannabis strain that can be found in dispensaries throughout the recreational cannabis landscape, but because of it's THC content, it can be (and in this case has been) grown within a state-sanctioned hemp program. Also, it has a truly unique terpene concentration! These high levels of cis-Nerolidol and Terpinolene are rarely found in hemp. Instead, they are frequently found in well-known cannabis strains like Blue Dream, Jack Herer, and Trainwreck.