GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Genetics: Sour Tsunami x ERB Grown By: Integrity Hemp Cannabinoid Content: 11.5% CBDa & .02% Δ9THC Dominant Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, a-Pinene, Terpinolene Type: Somewhat Sativa-dominant Hybrid Nose: At first, notes of fresh floral perfume mingle with a strong, savory earth. When ground, or even simply squeezed, the stench of pungent gas, candied citrus, and overly ripe berries explodes from deep within. General: We finally got the full batch in and it is awesome! The buds, each shaped like a bulbous pine tree, range in size from small to large and exhibit an average density. Beneath the thick coat of shimmering, sticky resin, the flowers boast hues of lime green and ashen violet, occasionally interrupted by thick tufts of orange and brown pistils.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.