  Sour Space Candy - Outdoor • 11.5% CBDa
Hybrid

Sour Space Candy - Outdoor • 11.5% CBDa

by Tweedle Farms

Sour Space Candy - Outdoor • 11.5% CBDa

About this product

Genetics: Sour Tsunami x ERB Grown By: Integrity Hemp Cannabinoid Content: 11.5% CBDa & .02% Δ9THC Dominant Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, a-Pinene, Terpinolene Type: Somewhat Sativa-dominant Hybrid Nose: At first, notes of fresh floral perfume mingle with a strong, savory earth. When ground, or even simply squeezed, the stench of pungent gas, candied citrus, and overly ripe berries explodes from deep within. General: We finally got the full batch in and it is awesome! The buds, each shaped like a bulbous pine tree, range in size from small to large and exhibit an average density. Beneath the thick coat of shimmering, sticky resin, the flowers boast hues of lime green and ashen violet, occasionally interrupted by thick tufts of orange and brown pistils.

About this strain

Sour Space Candy

Sour Space Candy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

About this brand

For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!