  5. Sour Space Candy Pre-Roll - 1 gram • 11.5% CBDa
Sour Space Candy Pre-Roll - 1 gram • 11.5% CBDa

by Tweedle Farms

Tweedle Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Space Candy Pre-Roll - 1 gram • 11.5% CBDa

Genetics: Sour Tsunami x ERB Grown By: Integrity Hemp Cannabinoid Content: 11.5% CBDa & .02% Δ9THC Dominant Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, a-Pinene, Terpinolene Type: Somewhat Sativa-dominant Hybrid These pre-rolls are made with 100% full-flower! NO SHAKE OR TRIM.

Sour Space Candy

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!