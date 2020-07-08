GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
Genetics: T1 x Cherry Blossom Grown By: Biosync Industries LLC Breeder: EcoGen Labs Cannabinoid Content: 12.32% CBDa & .12% Δ9THC Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, cis-Nerolidol, β-Caryophyllene, a-Pinene Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid Nose: Spiced earth and herbaceous plant matter. When broken up, the nose develops to encompass sweet grape, savory parsley, fresh earth, and a hint of gassy pine. General: This flower is quite consistent. The entire batch is largely made up of medium-sized buds that boast a classic shape and structure reminiscent of a pine tree. Caked in shimmering, well-developed trichomes and wrapped in an impressive gaggle of pale pistils, this hemp strain will be a treat for lovers of cannabis both new and old.
