 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Stormy Daniels - Outdoor • 12.32% CBDa

Stormy Daniels - Outdoor • 12.32% CBDa

by Tweedle Farms

Write a review
Tweedle Farms Cannabis Flower Stormy Daniels - Outdoor • 12.32% CBDa

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Genetics: T1 x Cherry Blossom Grown By: Biosync Industries LLC Breeder: EcoGen Labs Cannabinoid Content: 12.32% CBDa & .12% Δ9THC Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, cis-Nerolidol, β-Caryophyllene, a-Pinene Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid Nose: Spiced earth and herbaceous plant matter. When broken up, the nose develops to encompass sweet grape, savory parsley, fresh earth, and a hint of gassy pine. General: This flower is quite consistent. The entire batch is largely made up of medium-sized buds that boast a classic shape and structure reminiscent of a pine tree. Caked in shimmering, well-developed trichomes and wrapped in an impressive gaggle of pale pistils, this hemp strain will be a treat for lovers of cannabis both new and old.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Tweedle Farms Logo
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!