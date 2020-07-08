GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
Genetics: Suver #8 x ERB Grown By: Integrity Hemp Breeder: Oregon CBD Cannabinoid Content: 12.48% CBDa & .03% Δ9 THC Dominant Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, a-Bisabolol Type: Sativa-dominant Hybrid Nose: At first, the nose is largely composed of floral skunk and cheese. When ground, it expands to include ripe mango, citrus rind, and overall pungent funk that you just have to love. General: The full batch is in and it’s as nice as we had hoped! The buds range in size from small to large and exhibit an above average density. Showcasing gorgeous shades of amber, ashen green and hints of pale pink, the flowers are caked in well-developed trichomes and wrapped in peach-colored pistils.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.