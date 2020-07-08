About this product

Genetics: Suver #8 x ERB Grown By: Integrity Hemp Breeder: Oregon CBD Cannabinoid Content: 12.48% CBDa & .03% Δ9 THC Dominant Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, a-Bisabolol Type: Sativa-dominant Hybrid Nose: At first, the nose is largely composed of floral skunk and cheese. When ground, it expands to include ripe mango, citrus rind, and overall pungent funk that you just have to love. General: The full batch is in and it’s as nice as we had hoped! The buds range in size from small to large and exhibit an above average density. Showcasing gorgeous shades of amber, ashen green and hints of pale pink, the flowers are caked in well-developed trichomes and wrapped in peach-colored pistils.