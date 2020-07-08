 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Suver Haze Pre-Roll - 1 gram • 12.48% CBDa
Hybrid

by Tweedle Farms

Genetics: Suver #8 x ERB Grown By: Integrity Hemp Breeder: Oregon CBD Cannabinoid Content: 12.48% CBDa & .03% Δ9 THC Dominant Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, a-Bisabolol Type: Sativa-dominant Hybrid These pre-rolls are made with 100% full-flower! NO SHAKE OR TRIM.

Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.

For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!