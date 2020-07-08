Colors Cartridge - Blueberry - 500mg
by Evolab
0.5 grams
$49.99
Cannabinoid Content: 36% CBD, 6.6% CBC, 4.5% CBN, 1.3% CBG, 1.5% CBDv Type: Sativa-dominant Hybrid Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene Flavor: Very earthy and caramel-y. Notes of fresh, herbaceous plant matter abound. General: Our cartridges are made with premium-quality crystal-resistant distillate and pure hemp-derived terpenes. Nothing else. Plus, we use only the highest-quality PureCore hardware, which features a fully ceramic atomizer, so you can be confident that these are the cleanest, smoothest cartridges on the market.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.