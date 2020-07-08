 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White CBG - Indoor - 1/8th • 11.59% CBGa

White CBG - Indoor - 1/8th • 11.59% CBGa

by Tweedle Farms

Write a review
Tweedle Farms Cannabis Flower White CBG - Indoor - 1/8th • 11.59% CBGa

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Genetics: Unknown Grown By: Tweedle Farms Breeder: Oregon CBD Cannabinoid Content: 11.59% CBGa & .03% Δ9 THC Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Guaiol, a-Bisabolol Type: CBG-Rich Hybrid Nose: Creamy, perfumed plant matter with a tinge of sweetness. When the buds are broken down, the initial aroma mingles with notes of vanilla, diesel, and a hint of sweetness. If you're familiar with White CBG (and CBG strains in general), you already know that they rarely have much of an aroma. While the nose is still relatively subtle on this one, it's quite a bit stronger than other batches we've seen of the same strain. General: Bright lime-green buds caked in a gorgeously thick coating of creamy white trichomes. The density is about average, and the flowers are consistently mid-sized. The real standout aspect of this strain is the near-perfect structure and the snow-white coloration.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Tweedle Farms Logo
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!