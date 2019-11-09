Socogardener707 on November 7th, 2019

I recently flowered out two glue sniffers from seed outside and was blown away by the yield, vigor, bag appeal, amount of resin, taste, and effects. As someone with a small garden consistency is paramount and I don’t want much phenotypic expression, both females very similar as expected from an F5. I will be growing these for years to come as glue sniffer checks all the boxes as a grower and smoker. Most of all, my garden is in a coastal region and glue sniffer held up to the elements with ease.