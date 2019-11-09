Toppshotta802
on November 9th, 2019
Very nosey, amazing fuel smell. Harvested in 8 weeks but could have in 7.5 weeks. Better yields than previous gorilla glue strains. Covered with glass, a real pleasure to grow. Well done.
Glue Sniffer is our take on Original Glue. It’s bigger, it’s louder, it’s more frosty, it’s more gassy, and much more hardy. We started by crossing GG4 with a choice male of one of our flagship strains called The Whip!. We then spent the next few years selectively breeding the offspring with the original GG4. Each time, we went for more trichomes and more gas. The results are amazing.
on November 7th, 2019
Glue sniffer was very easy to grow. She required very little training or defoliation. She takes nutrients very well. The 2 I had smelled of gassy sprite. And they are the smelliest plants in the garden. They grew thick flowers in even less than optimal conditions. The rosin pressed from Glue Sniffer is a delight. Its refreshing and makes your nose tingle. The high is smooth but strong , a good mix of body and head. Great movie watching strain. HIGH-ly recommended.
on November 7th, 2019
I recently flowered out two glue sniffers from seed outside and was blown away by the yield, vigor, bag appeal, amount of resin, taste, and effects. As someone with a small garden consistency is paramount and I don’t want much phenotypic expression, both females very similar as expected from an F5. I will be growing these for years to come as glue sniffer checks all the boxes as a grower and smoker. Most of all, my garden is in a coastal region and glue sniffer held up to the elements with ease.
Glue Sniffer is an outdoor favorite and a fast finisher indoors. We are so happy you enjoyed Glue Sniffer and expect Glue Sniffer fems in the future!