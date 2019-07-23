 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Gran Champagne

Gran Champagne

by Twenty20

Write a review
Twenty20 Cannabis Seeds Gran Champagne
Twenty20 Cannabis Seeds Gran Champagne

$100.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Find Us

About this product

Gran Champagne is the love child of one of our house favorites, Sour StrawBurieD and the citrusy California bred Sativa, Mimosa. It is a perfect match of a potent squatty, gassy indica and long, tall fruity sativa. Our first test run of these S1 seeds exceeded our expectations. The citrus, strawberry and the gas hit your nose in an eye watering blast. Exceptionally sticky resin glands are prevalent throughout the entire plant from the stock to the tips of the leaves.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Twenty20 Logo
At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.