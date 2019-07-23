About this product

Gran Champagne is the love child of one of our house favorites, Sour StrawBurieD and the citrusy California bred Sativa, Mimosa. It is a perfect match of a potent squatty, gassy indica and long, tall fruity sativa. Our first test run of these S1 seeds exceeded our expectations. The citrus, strawberry and the gas hit your nose in an eye watering blast. Exceptionally sticky resin glands are prevalent throughout the entire plant from the stock to the tips of the leaves.