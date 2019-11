cavemancannahash on November 8th, 2019

Hair of the Dog is an easy to grow strain. She takes nutrients well and requires little to no training or defoliation. Even in less than optimal outdoor conditions she produced big sweet gassy buds. She will be one of the stinkiest and stinkiest girls in the garden. The rosin I squished was stable and top shelf. The high is smooth and gave me a relaxing, peaceful feeling. HIGH ly recommend this strain for your garden.