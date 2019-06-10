 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Pre-98 Bubba Kush

Pre-98 Bubba Kush

by Twenty20

About this product

Pre-98 Bubba is a relatively simple strain to grow. Her post vegetative stretch is average to above average. She has a uniform flower structure with dense, trichome oozing flowers that don’t get overly large and moldy like some other phenotypes of Bubba. Under certain conditions she has slight purple tendencies but just enough to paint the leaf tips and calyxes. The yield and flower time is average and on par with most other kush’s in the same family.

About this strain

Pre-98 Bubba Kush

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.

About this brand

Twenty20 Logo
At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.