SFVOG BX5

by Twenty20

Twenty20 Cannabis Seeds SFVOG BX5
Twenty20 Cannabis Seeds SFVOG BX5

$100.00MSRP

Aficionados and growers alike love one of the most renowned cultivars in the OG Kush family, SFVOG. She is pure gas, no fruit, and straight to the head goodness. This strain is easy to grow and adapts well to many different soil conditions, substrates, and climates.

At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.