Shotgun Wedding

by Twenty20

Twenty20 Cannabis Seeds Shotgun Wedding

About this product

Shotgun Wedding is a prolific, high yielding hybrid with great terpene profile. This strain is easy to grow and the plants tend to get quite large. She resembles Wedding cake from a distance and carries a very similar terpene profile.

Fentys_Flowers

This strain was loaded with female plants, having an above average female to male germ ratio. Out of the 6 phenos I ended up with 4 that were very Wedding Cake dominant and 2 that possessed different more Mendo Cookie like buds. I have to say that as the plants were in flower, the smells were mostly of fuel and sourdough. With that said the taste is rather creamy and reminds me nothing of the plant while alive, but still quite pleasent. Major bag appeal is what this strain will provide you with. I much prefer it for washing and pressing, as it produced tons of long dry trichomes. Good and solid Wedding Cake cross from the Twenty20 crew!

At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.