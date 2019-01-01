 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour StrawBurieD S1

by Twenty20

Short, squatty, and packed with rich, fruity fuely fumes, the Sour StrawburieD is one of our house classics. Pure fruitoleum. We developed this strain about a decade ago with seeds we obtained from a good friend of ours at Cut Creek Farms in Humboldt County. The strain was a phenomenal heirloom we simply called Strawberry Kush or Strawberry Afghani. She had been developed in the hills of Humboldt County in the Island Mt area for decades and through years of selective breeding was well adapted to our outdoor climate. The Strawberry Afghani was a short squatty indica with a less than average yield and snail pace vegatative growth. In order to improve her yield, we crossed the Strawberry Afghani with Sour Diesel. The results we astounding. Although the original name was Sour Strawberry, that name proved to be cumbersome with an excessive amount of other breeders using the same name. In 2019 we officially changed the name of the Twenty20 cut to Sour StrawburieD. She is still available in clonestock throughout the Emerald triangle under her original name as well as the name “Strawberry Diesel” .

At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.