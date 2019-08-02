 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Stuck in Mendo

by Twenty20

About this product

Stuck in Mendo is the perfect marriage of two heavy hitting strains. We crossed our infamous Glue Sniffer male with one of our favorite flower production strains, Mendo Breath. The rich, earthy smell of the Mendo Breath coupled with the pungent vapors from the Glue Sniffer make this one a crowd favorite.

About this brand

At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.