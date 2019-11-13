Fentys_Flowers on November 13th, 2019

100% Winner...I flowered out 3 phenos of this fantastic strain, and ended up with 3 distinctly unique varieties. They were all very similar in structure with my #5 pheno having the largest yield and loudest nose. This pheno is mostly grape in smell and then creamsicle in flavor, this producing one of the best creamy grape sensations you can get. My #3 and #1 are a good amount of Diesel and Chem, with one of the phenos smelling heavily of bubblegum. They all tatse incredible and have a nice frosted look to match. Will continue too keep the Wook Stomper in my stables for runs to come.