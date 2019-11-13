 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Wook Stomper

by Twenty20

5.01
About this product

We bred two of our flagship strains together to make this hybrid beauty. She has a big list of ancestors but the dominant genetics are Humboldt Snow and Sour Diesel, GSC, and Afghani. She is super gassy, super frosty, and in almost all regards one of the easiest strains to grow. She emits a nauseating aroma of cloves, vanilla, cherry cough drops and Dr Pepper soda. This is a cold hardy plant and mold resistant plant, and is therefore an excellent choice for the outdoor gardner.

Fentys_Flowers

100% Winner...I flowered out 3 phenos of this fantastic strain, and ended up with 3 distinctly unique varieties. They were all very similar in structure with my #5 pheno having the largest yield and loudest nose. This pheno is mostly grape in smell and then creamsicle in flavor, this producing one of the best creamy grape sensations you can get. My #3 and #1 are a good amount of Diesel and Chem, with one of the phenos smelling heavily of bubblegum. They all tatse incredible and have a nice frosted look to match. Will continue too keep the Wook Stomper in my stables for runs to come.

About this brand

At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.