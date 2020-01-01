 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry AK Cartridge 0.5g

by Twisted Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Blueberry AK

Blueberry AK
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

As the name suggests, Blueberry AK is a hybrid strain that combines the indica-dominant Blueberry with the sativa-dominant AK-47, both popular and potent strains in their own right.  Blueberry AK has a strong musky odor with undertones of berry, and flavors ranging from sweet Kush to the more peppery taste of the AK. The effects of this hybrid are both relaxing and upbeat, often inducing a case of the giggles, and people have used it to treat anxiety, depression, and pain.

