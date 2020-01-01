 Loading…

  5. Cannalope Haze Cartridge 0.5g
Sativa

Cannalope Haze Cartridge 0.5g

by Twisted Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Cannalope Haze

Cannalope Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. Almost a pure sativa that crosses Haze Brothers Original Haze and a Mexican landrace, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.

