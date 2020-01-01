 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Tangerine Sunrise Sugar Wax 1g
Sativa

Tangerine Sunrise Sugar Wax 1g

by Twisted Extracts

Twisted Extracts Concentrates Solvent Tangerine Sunrise Sugar Wax 1g

About this product

About this strain

Tangerine Sunrise

Tangerine Sunrise

Tangerine Sunrise is easily Colorado Seed Inc.’s most popular strain. It was listed as one of The Ten Best Marijuana Strains of 2014 in the Westerword and has only grown more popular since. With an outstanding aroma that has been described as freshly squeezed orange juice with just a touch of Haze muskiness, Tangerine Sunrise shines even before combustion. Its effects are kind to the body and light on the mind, eliciting a clearheaded mental buzz with positive euphoria. This all-day flower is deep green with red, rusty pistils. Its genetic lineage is Hawaiian Sunrise crossed with Tangenesia (Ghiesel Amnesia Haze x Tangerine Haze). 

About this brand

