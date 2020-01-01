Reserve 24k Gold
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
What makes Wonder Woman so wonderful? If you were to ask growers, they would say it’s the plant’s impressively high yields; if you were to ask consumers, they would probably cite its long-lasting buzz. Wonder Woman is a possible cross of Ice and another hybrid that tends to grow tall. On average, plants will flower in 9-11 weeks, producing copious amounts of tight buds that make for easy trimming. The flowers have a skunky smell with notes of fruit and jet fuel.