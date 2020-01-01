 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Wonder Woman

by Twisted Extracts

Twisted Extracts Cannabis Flower Wonder Woman

About this product

About this strain

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman

What makes Wonder Woman so wonderful? If you were to ask growers, they would say it’s the plant’s impressively high yields; if you were to ask consumers, they would probably cite its long-lasting buzz. Wonder Woman is a possible cross of Ice and another hybrid that tends to grow tall. On average, plants will flower in 9-11 weeks, producing copious amounts of tight buds that make for easy trimming. The flowers have a skunky smell with notes of fruit and jet fuel.

About this brand

