  5. T2 Hopper

T2 Hopper

by Twister Trimmer

Designed for the Twister T2 and older models. The Twister is the world’s fastest leaf trimmer, equipped with the industry’s most powerful vacuum along with proprietary blade geometry to deliver the closest cut possible without damaging your product. Extremely Fast: 11 StaySharp™ self-sharpening blades are maintenance-free and perform 19,250 cuts every 60 seconds. Consistent Cut: Trimmed pieces are of uniform quality, hour after hour; day after day. Low Maintenance: No paint to chip or flake; strips down for complete cleaning access in less than 10 seconds with no tools; fully serviceable by end-user. Easy to Clean Watertight electrical and motors allow for complete high-pressure washdown. QuickClick™ Technology Ensures ultra fast, extremely precise blade adjustment (.0009” / .023mm per click) Double the Speed Designed for back-to-back tandem use, for even greater performance gains.

With pressing timelines and daily complications, uptime is crucial to your harvest. We’ve got your back. After over a decade leading the industry, we’ve got the knowledge, experience and technology to keep you running smoothly. Twister Trimmers have been meticulously designed to give you the quality, speed and reliability you need to make this the best harvest yet.