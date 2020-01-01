 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  T2 Leaf Collector

T2 Leaf Collector

by Twister Trimmer

About this product

The low profile Twister T2 leaf collector is the most powerful vacuum in the industry, allowing greater hose lengths and extended intervals between cleaning. The heavy duty fan-cooled motor has a continuous duty rating for commercial use. The 80 micron filter bag ensures maximum airflow for extended periods while the balanced aluminum impeller keeps noise to a minimum. The extra thick 3mil collection bag ensures no ripping and odor when disposed of. Built-in circuitry protects your investment from misuse. *** Generator Requirements 7500W (9000 Surge) MINIMUM Extension Cord Gauge: 12AWG MINIMUM Extension Cord Length: 25′ / 7.6M MAXIMUM Failure to meet these minimum requirements can cause damage.

About this brand

With pressing timelines and daily complications, uptime is crucial to your harvest. We’ve got your back. After over a decade leading the industry, we’ve got the knowledge, experience and technology to keep you running smoothly. Twister Trimmers have been meticulously designed to give you the quality, speed and reliability you need to make this the best harvest yet.