T2 Twister Rails (Tandem)

by Twister Trimmer

Want to finish your work twice as fast?? Twister Rails allow two Twisters to be placed back-to-back on an adjustable incline. Twister Rails enable quick and convenient angle adjustments. Changing the pitch allows for faster or slower pass-through rates, giving the operator greater flexibility for speed and output quality. - Extremely simple to set up and take down - Double your output - Improve output quality - Increase efficiency - Only one operator required to run two Twisters - Fold in half for easy transport and storage - Adjustment range 3.9″ / 98.5mm (0 – 3.3 degrees)

With pressing timelines and daily complications, uptime is crucial to your harvest. We’ve got your back. After over a decade leading the industry, we’ve got the knowledge, experience and technology to keep you running smoothly. Twister Trimmers have been meticulously designed to give you the quality, speed and reliability you need to make this the best harvest yet.