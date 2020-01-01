 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Harvest
  5. T4 Tumbler

T4 Tumbler

by Twister Trimmer

Write a review
Twister Trimmer Growing Harvest T4 Tumbler

Similar items

Show all

About this product

40 slots of stainless steel goodness, the T4 tumbler is our most advanced yet. A smaller diameter means greater efficiency and less damage to the flowers. It's as simple as that. The tumbler is the single most important component of any trimmer. If you don't get it right, nothing else matters. We got it right.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Twister Trimmer Logo
With pressing timelines and daily complications, uptime is crucial to your harvest. We’ve got your back. After over a decade leading the industry, we’ve got the knowledge, experience and technology to keep you running smoothly. Twister Trimmers have been meticulously designed to give you the quality, speed and reliability you need to make this the best harvest yet.