 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Harvest
  5. Twister Conveyor

Twister Conveyor

by Twister Trimmer

Write a review
Twister Trimmer Growing Harvest Twister Conveyor

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The biggest thing to happen to trimming since the Twister. Our new conveyors will change the way you harvest forever. FDA-Approved Feed Conveyor: FDA-approved Twister Feed Conveyor provides up to 20% improvement in speed and consistency of trimming. FDA-Approved QC Conveyor: The Twister QC Conveyor makes quality control a breeze by providing an unmatched ability to visually inspect, touch up or reject any and every flower. Keep Things Moving: The Twister Feed Conveyor makes it easy to ensure the machine is always being fed with the right amount of flowers, hour after hour. No downtime. No lag. Use Conveyors with the Twister T2 or T4. Or both: Twister Conveyors are adjustable in height and a perfect match for both the Twister T2 and the new Twister T4.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Twister Trimmer Logo
With pressing timelines and daily complications, uptime is crucial to your harvest. We’ve got your back. After over a decade leading the industry, we’ve got the knowledge, experience and technology to keep you running smoothly. Twister Trimmers have been meticulously designed to give you the quality, speed and reliability you need to make this the best harvest yet.