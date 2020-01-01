About this product

The biggest thing to happen to trimming since the Twister. Our new conveyors will change the way you harvest forever. FDA-Approved Feed Conveyor: FDA-approved Twister Feed Conveyor provides up to 20% improvement in speed and consistency of trimming. FDA-Approved QC Conveyor: The Twister QC Conveyor makes quality control a breeze by providing an unmatched ability to visually inspect, touch up or reject any and every flower. Keep Things Moving: The Twister Feed Conveyor makes it easy to ensure the machine is always being fed with the right amount of flowers, hour after hour. No downtime. No lag. Use Conveyors with the Twister T2 or T4. Or both: Twister Conveyors are adjustable in height and a perfect match for both the Twister T2 and the new Twister T4.