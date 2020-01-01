 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Twister Ear Muffs

by Twister Trimmer

Is the Twister trimmer too loud for your sensitive ears? Does it make your feelings hurt? Well hold on to your purse, because Twister ear muffs have arrived! High quality, 3M brand protection in your favorite Twister green. If you’re gonna act like a sissy, at least look cool doing it. Twister ear muffs come in your favourite colour as long as it's green.

With pressing timelines and daily complications, uptime is crucial to your harvest. We’ve got your back. After over a decade leading the industry, we’ve got the knowledge, experience and technology to keep you running smoothly. Twister Trimmers have been meticulously designed to give you the quality, speed and reliability you need to make this the best harvest yet.