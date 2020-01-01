About this product

Finally, Dry Trimming Done Right An optional add-on to our popular Twister T4 Trimmer, the DRY trimming package gives T4 owners the freedom to choose between trimming WET or trimming DRY. The package includes one DRY tumbler, and a redesigned 70 micron leaf collection bag. Two great machines. Two great ways to trim. Choose between Twister T4 WET, and Twister T4 DRY options. Working with existing Twister T4 Trimmers, Tumbler can be switched from WET to DRY in seconds. - Designed for dry trimming - Engineered specifically for growers who want to trim dry - Trim tight, trim safe - Our tumblers provide a trim that’s tight, clean, yet gentle on your product - Preserve your trim - Our new 70 micron leaf collection bag keeps all that sparkling fresh trim safe, secure and intact - Fastest way to trim dry - Our single piece flow system ensures the fastest trim at the highest quality - Hand-trim quality - Product trimmed with the Twister T4 DRY has been lab tested to be equal or better than hand-trimmed product - Tried and true - Developed and tested by the same team of engineers who brought you the Twister T2 and T4 When it comes to speed, quality, and value, there’s no comparison. Twister Trimmers are a cut above the competition.