Advertise on Leafly
Meet the Twister T4 Trimmer Trimming sucks. But it doesn’t have to. The Twister T4 transforms the game by using advanced, patent-pending trimming technology to do the work for you. It makes your life easier and your pockets fatter. And remember: Machines don’t need lunch. Faster, Higher Quality Cut: Twister Trimmers are designed for continuous flow runtime, minimizing handling. Why tumble or churn for 20 minutes when 30 seconds will do? Highest ROI: Your Twister will pay for itself in a single day, compared to hand trimming. And remember, machines don’t need lunch. Trim Wet or Dry: With our new DRY Soft Tumble technology, you can trim a broad range of moisture content, from 11% to fully hydrated, with a simple swap of the tumbler. Outstanding Support: We offer live tech support 12 hours a day, seven days a week, along with a ironclad 3 Year Warranty and option 2 Year Extended Warranty.

Scale Your Harvest With Twister Trimmer

September 11, 2019

02:13

With pressing timelines and daily complications, uptime is crucial to your harvest. We’ve got your back. After over a decade leading the industry, we’ve got the knowledge, experience and technology to keep you running smoothly. Twister Trimmers have been meticulously designed to give you the quality, speed and reliability you need to make this the best harvest yet.