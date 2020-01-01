About this product

Made in USA Natural ingredients only Zero % THC Fast shipping 30 - day money back - when returned unopened. Product description CBD oil tincture comes in standard 30ml (1oz) tempered UV protected glass bottle with childproof dropper. Available cbd potency 500mg, 1000mg, and 3000mg to choose from. Natural Ingredients: Medical grade MCT oil [Medium chain triglycerides] Colorado Hemp activated Isolate 99.6% Why to use CBD Oil Tincture As a dietary supplement cbd oil tincture used to benefit the following: Improves mood. Reduces stress. Reduces hyperactivity Helps with insomnia and other sleep disorders. Protects brain health and function. Relieves pain. Fights inflammation. When to use CBD Oil Tincture Best to use the cbd tincture prior to occurrence of the symptoms, this way you will feel like the issue weren’t even there in the first place. Basically to use cbd oil tincture as a daily supplement for upkeep and stress free daily lifestyle. Recommended usage Simply fill the dropper, administer the oil under your tongue, then hold it there for 30 to 90 seconds before swallowing In the majority of cases, it takes about an hour to feel the effects of CBD oil after you ingest it. However, effects may be felt in as little as 20 minutes on an empty stomach. The more food you've eaten before consuming CBD oil, the longer the effects will take to kick in. By taking 1ml of Tincture you consume 16 mg of CBD. As with most substances, individuals with more body mass will require more CBD to experience its effects. With that being said, a good rule of thumb to determine your proper CBD dosage is to take 1–6 mg of CBD for every 10 pounds of body weight based on the individual’s level of pain. For example, 20-33mg would be a great starting dosage for a 200 lb patient, while 15-25mg would be best for another who weighs 150 lb. Desired effects: For many, the optimal dose comes down to the level of pain or discomfort they are experiencing. Someone with chronic pain or severe anxiety may need a higher dose to alleviate their symptoms, whereas a person with a milder condition may prefer a lower dose with less pronounced effects and vise versa. Tolerance: CBD consumers may develop a tolerance over time, which can result in reduced effects from the same dosage. Higher subsequent doses may be needed to achieve the desired results. How cbd starts to kick in ? Depends on body weight and personal metabolism. Usually when cbd hits the bloodstream which takes about 15 to 20 minutes, the body will start feeling the effects of CBD. How long does the effect last? When taking the recommended dosage of cbd and depending on your body's metabolism the effect will last upto 4 hours. What happens during the effect of the cbd? Taking CBD for Night Time When taking cbd during different times of the day the effect might be different based on the state of being at the time. As we know cbd helps to relax the body, but the mind and our mental mental state will be the same as usual because cbd does not affect the processes in our brain. Most of the time people take cbd for night time because it will help to relax the body and improve sleeping time. When our body is more relaxed, it is much easier to fall asleep. The sleep will be much deeper than usual, almost feels like in the saying “I slept like a baby”. In the morning the body will feel rested and the mind will feel much calmer and clearer than usual. Taking CBD during the day. When taking cbd oil in the morning or any time during the day the body and mind feels relaxed. There are some days when feeling irritation or have very many things going on at once and feeling overwhelmed, stressed, CBD will help get all the things in line. When relaxed much more things become noticeable during stressed situations. The cool down process of the cbd? There is really no cool down process, at least it is not noticeable. There is no such thing as a hangover after taking cbd :) Does CBD show on my drug test? Our products contain only CBD with zero THC. CBD is Lab Tested extract from Colorado hemp is (CBD Isolate 99.6%). It is not a drug and won’t show on a drug test. Only THC shows on drug test. Why buy cbd oil online? We ship the product the same day or the following depending on the time of the order. Usually package received within 2 - 3 business days after payment received. Please refer to shipping and returns for further explanation. We are proud to announce the product which we stand for. Buying cbd oil tincture online is simple and fast. Product will help you live a better, happier, and stress free life. Please note: that dosage might vary based on the size and weight, take that into consideration to make sure you choose the proper dosage for you needs.