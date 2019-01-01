 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Brand Identity Product Development + Packaging

by Tyger Tyger | Strategy + Creative

Branding is a disciplined process used to build awareness and extend customer loyalty. It requires a mandate from the top and a readiness to invest in the future. It’s about seizing every opportunity to express why people should choose one brand over another. A desire to lead, outpace the competition, and giving your business the best tools to reach customers are the reasons why companies leverage branding. “Emotional branding is a dynamic cocktail or anthropology, imagination, sensory experiences and visionary approach to change.” In this process, we will identify what boldly differentiates your brand in the minds of your customers. When we position a brand correctly for success, we create new openings in an oversaturated, continually changing marketplace. We will build on a deep understanding of your customer needs and aspirations, the competition, the strengths and weaknesses of your current brand, and changes in demographics, technology, and trends. Brand Identity: • Logotype • Look & Feel • Color System • Typography system • Iconography • Brand Guide Stationery: • Printed Letterhead • Digital Letterhead • Email Signature • Business Card • Envelope • Folder Social Media: Social Media Setup, including the design of profile images and copywriting for description areas. *deliverable will vary depending on the customers need.

TygerTyger™’s fierce collective of strategists + creatives are known for their groundbreaking work in cannabis brand strategy and have gathered together across continents to challenge the brands we represent with greatness. We’ve won awards internationally, we sit on councils and boards, and we bring fresh perspectives from our deep and varied cultural and industry experiences. Running together, we create cannabis brands that burn bright and that are long remembered. TygerTyger™ is currently situated in Canada and South Africa.