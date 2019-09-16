About this product

In our brand strategy session we will review: - Situational overview and capture: where is the company right now, an overview and update from the executive team. - Brand exploration: brand exercises to clearly define the market perception of the Hazo brand, present and future. - Review of functional philosophies: mission, vision, and core values. - Review internal culture: candid discussion on the internal culture of the company. - Brand architecture exploration: structure and direction for new growth and opportunities within the company. - Evaluation of past efforts: what has worked and what has not with messaging and marketing. - Understanding of long-term and short-term goals: where do you see your company headed. - Understanding immediate challenges: naming, positioning, brand identity, investment opportunities, etc. Once we gather this information we will provide: 1. Executive summary - Situational Capture - Current Internal Structure - Company Offering - Industries Served - Target Profile - Competitive Analysis 2. Key Issues Identified 3. Summary of Short Term and Long Term Goals 4. Functional philosophies recommended direction for discussion - Vision - Mission - Values 5. Brand Positioning recommended direction for discussion - Brand Positioning Statement - Tagline - Tone of Voice 6. Top 5 Strategic Recommendations to advance the brand 7. Timing for recommended new initiatives 8. Cost structure per initiative