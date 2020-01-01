 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Berry Kush - CO2 Disposable Vape Pen .5g

by UKU

Our discreet and stylish disposable ceramic core vape pens are filled with CO2 extract and come in a variety of tasty natural flavors. They do not contain any butane or other hydrocarbon-based solvents, and our advanced post processing methods yield a pure finished oil, free of impurities and waxes. UKU disposable vape pens offer a true THC oil experience in a discreet convenient package for any and all cannabis users. 60-80% + potency Available in a variety of natural flavors Always 3rd party lab tested for quality, cleanliness and potency NO butane or any hydrocarbon-based solvents used EVER Proven & reliable hardware with ceramic core heating element Available in 500mg

UKU Cannabis produces some of the most potent and pure C02 OIl on the market. Available in: CA, NV, AZ, OR, MA, MD