 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Bootlegger Wax 2g

Bootlegger Wax 2g

by UKU

Write a review
UKU Concentrates Solvent Bootlegger Wax 2g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bootlegger

Bootlegger

Bootlegger is a potent cross of AK-47 and Gupta Kush. The front-end parentage of AK-47 offers famous potency, but the addition of Gupta Kush improves bud growth and structure, leading to pungent, oily colas that mature in about 8 to 9 weeks. Expect a sweet, earthy aroma with effects distinct to hybrid crosses: creative, cerebral, and mood lifting, along with the functional sedation common among many OG strains.

 

About this brand

UKU Logo
UKU Cannabis produces some of the most potent and pure C02 OIl on the market. Available in: CA, NV, AZ, OR, MA, MD