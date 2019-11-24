 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Cherry AK - CO2 Oil Cartridge .5g

by UKU

About this product

MassMedicinal

AK’s a classic SD-Hybrid known for its stimulating cerebral effects. This CO2 oil tastes earthy, with spicy herbal aftertastes and notes of sandalwood. Super uplifting, creative high! Good option for depression, stress and pain!

About this brand

UKU Cannabis produces some of the most potent and pure C02 OIl on the market. Available in: CA, NV, AZ, OR, MA, MD