  5. Dogwalker OG Distillate Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Dogwalker OG Distillate Cartridge 1g

by UKU

About this product

About this strain

Dogwalker OG

Dogwalker OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.

About this brand

UKU Logo
UKU Cannabis produces some of the most potent and pure C02 OIl on the market. Available in: CA, NV, AZ, OR, MA, MD