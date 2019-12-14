 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Durban Poison - CO2 Oil Cartridge .5g

by UKU

Cannabinoids

THC
74.8%
CBD
0.0%
$55.00

About this product

Durban Poison - CO2 Oil Cartridge .5g by UKU

1 customer review

5.01

MassMedicinal

I’m a sucker for Sativas, but this could be my fav UKU product I’ve tried yet. Both the sweet taste & upbeat euphoria of this classic strain are captured perfectly. Great for daytime pain & depression, or if you just want a fantastic high!

About this brand

UKU Logo
UKU Cannabis produces some of the most potent and pure C02 OIl on the market. Available in: CA, NV, AZ, OR, MA, MD