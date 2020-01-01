 Loading…

Hybrid

Haleigh's Hope Disposable Vape 0.5g

by UKU

About this strain

Haleigh’s Hope

Haleigh’s Hope is a high-CBD strain from Colorado named after a 4-year old with cerebral palsy and epilepsy. Her conditions were treated with an oil derived from this strain, which exhibits a CBD:THC ratio of 24:1. This low-THC, high-CBD cannabinoid profile was finally achieved after four years of crossing and selecting from hundreds of different phenotypes.

About this brand

UKU Cannabis produces some of the most potent and pure C02 OIl on the market. Available in: CA, NV, AZ, OR, MA, MD