Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.125 ounces
$60.00
Pickup 52.7 miles away
on February 9th, 2020
Carts are back & UkuCannabis is always a safe bet for high quality options! Piney & sweet in taste, energizes like a stimulant with a mentally clear head high. Good for daytime depression & pain relief, but careful if you’re anxiety prone.