About this product

With our APEX line, UKU uses an advanced chromatographic approach, where our CO2 extract is cold processed to prevent degradation and preserves the full integrity of the cannabinoids. The result is some of the purest, most potent and flavorful THC oil on the market. With 90% + potency every time, and the full range of strain specific terpenes for balance and taste, APEX provides the next level vape experience cannabis connoisseurs have been seeking. We advise even the pros to take it slow with our APEX oil! 90% + potency every time Always 3rd party lab tested for quality, cleanliness and potency Proven & reliable CCELL cartridges with silicone seal Available in 500mg