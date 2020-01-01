About this product

Leafly customers get a discount! Use code LEAFLY at checkout for 25% off your order. Screaming kids. Deadline pressure. Bumper to bumper traffic. Life is stressful, chill out with Uleva Relax. - Made with Ashwagandha, an herb that helps relieve stress and keep a balanced mood.* - Formulated with premium quality CBD from hemp, known to encourage homeostasis.* - Unlike THC, CBD can’t get you high. When your meditation app and breathing exercises just won’t cut it, get your zen on with Uleva Relax. Directions: For adults, take one capsule as needed. Warning: If you are pregnant, nursing, taking any medications, or have any medical condition, consult your doctor before use. Discontinue use and consult your doctor if any adverse reactions occur. Do not use if seal under cap is broken or missing. Store at room temperature. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. ‡CBD is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in Uleva’s full spectrum hemp extract. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.