Hybrid

Ice Cream

by Ultra Health

Ultra Health Cannabis Flower Ice Cream

About this product

About this strain

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Exotic and potent, Ice Cream by Paradise Seeds is a unique, award-winning cultivar. This bushy plant puts out dense nugs with tightly clustered trichomes, and the tasty terpenes offer flavors of vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure skunk. The high is usually balanced, so you’ll find your body relaxed and at ease without putting you straight to bed.

 

About this brand

Ultra Health Logo