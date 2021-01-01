 Loading…

Hybrid

Jelly Breath

by Ultra Health

Ultra Health Cannabis Flower Jelly Breath

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Jelly Breath

Jelly Breath
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by an unknown breeder, Jelly Breath is a cross of Mendo Breath and Do-Si-Dos. Both strains share OG Kush Breath lineage, which brings forward a strong sedative high from head to toe. Dense buds are sugar-coated and often a rich purple hue. As for the terpenes, people can expect a delicious lip-smacking and throat-coating jelly, kush, and cookies flavor profile.

